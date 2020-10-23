Ogden, Utah – Bette Jane Sandry, 80, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Quail Meadows Assisted living in North Ogden, Utah. She was born in St. Paul, MN on April 7, 1940 to parents John and Violet Wahl Sr.



Bette graduated from Bloomington High School in Bloomington MN. She worked as a keypunch operator for JC Penney Corp. in MN and Raytheon in CA. she continued working as an administrative clerk/assistant after moving to North Ogden, Utah.



She had a mischievous sparkle in her eye and mind; often ready to say or do something funny. Bette was a kind and loving person, always thinking of others or quick to lend a hand. she took pleasure in her many volunteer projects particularly St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Pack-n-Pounce and Hearts for Hospice. she especially loved grabbing a shake and going on long scenic drives. Family meant the world to Bette and she was so proud of each and every one of them. She will be loved and missed, Families are Forever.



Bette is survived by her two daughters, Karrie (Keith) Murdock of Plain City, UT and Debbie (Larry) Galberd of Johns Creek, GA; seven grandchildren, Thomas (Heidi), Kelly (Fernando), Scott, Adam (Kortney), Zachary, Ryan and Emily; and four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Chloe, Kyson and Colton all of who loved their grandmother very much. She is also survived by her brother John (Hilde) Wahl Jr of Olympia, WA and nephews Jim and Allan Wahl.



Bette was preceded in death by her parents John and Violet Wahl; her brother Richard Wahl and her loving husband John David Sandry (Together Again). Our family would like to thank all the special people at Quail Meadows who gave loving and tender care and loved her like family.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah with a viewing prior from 9 to 9:40 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park.





