Betty Altimus
1931 - 2020
BORN
December 9, 1931
DIED
November 22, 2020
Betty Altimus's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home in Berea, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My Aunt Betty was one of the nicest, sweetest ladies you could ever meet. She always had a smile on her face and was fun to spend time with. Even though distance kept us apart, especially after I grew up, I would always keep tabs on her over the years. We lost my grandfather, her big brother, just a couple months ago, and now she is with Uncle Dick and her brothers with the man upstairs. Rest easy, sweet lady. I will always love and miss you until I join all of you again.
William Frederick
Family
November 24, 2020
Fetna Stevens
November 24, 2020