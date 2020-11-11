Menu
Betty Arrieta
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 17, 1939
DIED
November 10, 2020
Betty Arrieta's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cleveland Funeral Home in Cleveland, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Dahlonega Funeral Home
20 Gibson Road, Dahlonega, Georgia 30533
Nov
15
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Dahlonega Funeral Home
20 Gibson Road, Dahlonega, Georgia 30533
Funeral services provided by:
Cleveland Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alexander Funeral Home
November 11, 2020