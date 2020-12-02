Menu
Betty Atkins
1935 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1935
DIED
October 21, 2020
Betty Atkins's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenwell Funeral Home - Martinsville in Martinsville, IL .

Published by Greenwell Funeral Home - Martinsville on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Greenwell Funeral Home - Martinsville
