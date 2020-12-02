Menu
Betty Baldarelli
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1932
DIED
November 18, 2020
Betty Baldarelli's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home in Fitchburg, MA .

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Dear Donna, Brenda, Susan and Julie,
I am very sorry to hear of your beautiful mom’s passing. May God’s grace be with you, and may her soul Rest In Peace. Amen.
Peace and Love,
Susan Richard Cronin
Friend
November 22, 2020
Our condolences to the family. Aunt Betty & Uncle Albert were two of the nicest people we knew. We always enjoyed meeting up with them. Aunt Betty always had such a lovely smile to go along with her sunny disposition. Please know we are thinking of you. Our sincerest sympathies. Love, Ken & Janice Desjean
Janice Desjean
Family
November 21, 2020
Dear Donna, Brenda, Susan and Julie,
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. She was such a lovely lady. I have many Fond memories sitting around Joe and Alice's dining room table with both your parents. May she rest in peace with your father. May you all keep well and safe through this difficult time.
With sincere condolences. Sylvia Banville
November 21, 2020