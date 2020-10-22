Betty Catherine Eakle Beachler

1941 ~ 2020



Betty Catherine Eakle Beachler was born August 19, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was loved and raised by wonderful parents, Alma Dorus Eakle and Mary Alice Rodgers Eakle on a farm in Woods Cross, Utah.



She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and a brother Alma Dorus Eakle, a sister Mary Alice Eakle Crouch and stillborn brother Rodger. She is survived by her sister Norma Eakle Richardson, husband Roger Leon Beachler, daughter Susan Beachler Green (Jeff) and Roger's children, Carol Beachler (Brian) Thacker and Barbara Beachler (David) Garfield and 7 grandchildren.



She loved serving in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and had a strong testimony of her religion. She was a clerk-typist and head of her office for 6 years. Later she taught elementary school children (1st and 2nd grade) for 11 years. She loved to write poetry, make up word searches, to sing and dance and show love to her family.



We will miss her and thank all who have helped her through her health issues.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ponds Park Ward, 9 W. 550 S., Kaysville, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services at the church from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Interment at Bountiful City Cemetery.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.