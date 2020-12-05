Betty Bland's passing at the age of 61 on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity-Murray Mortuary in Spartanburg, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity-Murray Mortuary website.
Published by Serenity-Murray Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
