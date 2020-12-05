Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Bland
1959 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1959
DIED
September 15, 2020
Betty Bland's passing at the age of 61 on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity-Murray Mortuary in Spartanburg, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity-Murray Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Serenity-Murray Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Switzer Mt. Zion Baptist Church
290 Ashe Lane, Moore, South Carolina 29369
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity-Murray Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.