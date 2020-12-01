Menu
Betty Blume
1925 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1925
DIED
November 26, 2020
Betty Blume's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel in South Bend, IN .

Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46635
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46635
GUEST BOOK
Thinking of you. Wish I could be there.
Debby Parker
Family
November 29, 2020