Betty Bradshaw
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1930
DIED
November 21, 2020
Betty Bradshaw's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jefferson Memorial Trussville in Trussville, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jefferson Memorial Trussville website.

Published by Jefferson Memorial Trussville on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
1591 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, AL 35235
Nov
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
1591 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, AL 35235
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
Scott and Juli, I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for comfort and peace for you and your family
Debby Cook (Trucks)
Friend
November 25, 2020
Offering my deepest sympathy in behalf of the Bradshaw family during this time of bereavement. Sorry for your loss. May the peace of God comfort you through this difficult time.
November 25, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Cassie bender
November 25, 2020