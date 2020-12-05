Menu
Betty Brewington
1946 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1946
DIED
November 20, 2020
Betty Brewington's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis-Watkins Funeral Homes & Crematory in Fort Walton Beach, FL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
Davis Watkins Funeral Home
113 Racetrack Road, N.E., Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547
Davis-Watkins Funeral Homes & Crematory
