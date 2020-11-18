Betty Brown's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, September 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fraker Funeral Home website.
Published by Fraker Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
