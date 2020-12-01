Menu
Betty Brown
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 7, 1934
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Army
St. Peter Catholic Church
Betty Brown's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids in Dell Rapids, SD .

Published by Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
606 E. 8th St., Dell Rapids, South Dakota 57022
Nov
29
Wake
2:00p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
