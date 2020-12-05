Menu
Betty Cantrell
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 2, 1934
DIED
November 22, 2020
Betty Cantrell's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun in Calhoun, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street, Calhoun, Georgia 30701
Nov
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street, Calhoun, Georgia 30701
Funeral services provided by:
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun
