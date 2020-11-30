Menu
Betty Carlile
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1932
DIED
November 22, 2020
Betty Carlile's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan in Dothan, AL .

Published by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
