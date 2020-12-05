Menu
Betty Clark
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1945
DIED
December 3, 2020
Betty Clark's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home - Pleasant Hill in Pleasant Hill, MO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home - Pleasant Hill website.

Published by Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home - Pleasant Hill on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
1501 N. State Route 7, Pleasant HIll, Missouri 64080
Funeral services provided by:
Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home - Pleasant Hill
