Betty Clarke
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1950
DIED
November 7, 2020
Betty Clarke's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, SC .

Published by Burroughs Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina 29576
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
