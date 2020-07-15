Our hearts are broken; the last of the Wolford kids is gone. Betty J Collins passed away July 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. Betty was the daughter of Frances Patch Wolford and William Wolford. She was born in Broadway, Ohio on November 1, 1924. Betty grew up in rural Ohio; she was one of the youngest in a family of 13 children.



She married Paul E Collins on April 23, 1945 in Greenup, KY. The very next day he was shipped off to boot camp.



Mom's first job was at Spain's Five and Dime in Richwood, Ohio. She also worked at the Pollack Steel Co., and the A and P Grocery Store in Ohio. The family moved to Utah in 1962, after raising their young children she got a job at the Defense Depot in Ogden; she retired in 1982.



Mom and Dad spent winters in Quartzsite, AZ camping on the desert with friends. Mom loved to travel with her daughter and granddaughter and together they saw large parts of the United States. Mom loved to watch "The Young and the Restless" and Ellen. She was an avid Jazz and Ohio State University fan and loved to watch them play. Mom loved to watch her sports. All of her family's homes are filled with the crafts she loved to do.



Betty and Paul have two children, Junie (Gary) Tomshack and Terry (Michelle) Collins. She has two grandchildren, Tim (Jackie) Lucero and Kelly Tomshack; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Jared Lucero; and her beloved cat, Chippy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, her parents, nine sisters, and three brothers.



The family would like to thank all of the staff at Chancellor Gardens Assisted Living and Applegate Hospice for taking great loving care of mom.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ogden First Baptist Church, 2519 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Thursday, July 16th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road. The family asks that you wear a mask, we can provide one if needed. The church will accommodate social distancing.



"Don't cry at my grave 'cause I won't be there.

I'll be in the breeze that ruffles your hair.

I'll be in the sunshine, I'll be in the snow.

I'll be in the places where we used to go.

I'll be in your laughter and in funny things.

I'll be in your shadow and there in your dreams.

I'll be in your greeting but not in your goodbyes,

I'll be in the reflection of your loving eyes.

I'll always be with you and I'll always care.

So, don't cry at my graveside 'cause I won't be there."



Mom you will never be forgotten and you will be with us on every girls trip we take. So, we will see you later alligator…….."after while crocodile"

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.