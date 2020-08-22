Betty Doman Betty Doman passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home in Roy, Utah.



She was born September 17, 1926 in New South Wales, Australia to Herbert and Amy Jackson.



During World War II, Betty found the love of her life, Russell Doman. They were married in1945 and had three children, Robert, Pam and Lori.



On September 19, 1951, Betty became a U.S. Citizen. She loved her new country but always considered Australia her home.



She loved golfing, gardening and especially spending time with her family.



Betty is survived by her daughters, Pam (Kevin) Porter and Lori (Troy) Creamer; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, a son, Robert, her parents, a brother, Bobby, two sisters, Joan and Irene, her grandparents, John and Margaret Saunders and William and Florence Jackson.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Garland Cemetery, Garland, Utah. The family will meet with friends Monday from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.



Masks and social distancing will be greatly appreciated.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.