Betty Donaldson
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1932
DIED
December 1, 2020
Betty Donaldson's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia in Vandalia, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia website.

Published by Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fairlawn Cemetery
, Vandalia, Illinois
It has been a couple years, but I remember Betty was such a pleasure to be around. When I would visit my mother at Hickory Glen, I always enjoyed Betty’s smile and pleasant interactions.
Susan T
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020