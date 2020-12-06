Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Dubbs
1937 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1937
DIED
December 1, 2020
Betty Dubbs's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc in Mount Wolf, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am Josie (Dodie) Ambrose. I was Betty's old friend from younger days. We played cards and shared many good memories. I remember her sisters and her children. God Bless Betty and her family.
Josie Ambrose
December 4, 2020