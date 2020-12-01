Menu
Betty Duffie-Lunsford
1945 - 2020
BORN
May 30, 1945
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Betty Duffie-Lunsford's passing at the age of 75 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Curtis Funeral Home in Thomson, GA .

Published by Curtis Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Little Brier Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Little Brier Creek Road, Warrenton, Georgia 30828
Funeral services provided by:
Curtis Funeral Home
