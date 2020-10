Age 93 of Bethel Park, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carl F. Dunn; loving mother of Virginia Jones, Linda (Frank) Tharp, Mary Dunn, and the late Thomas Dunn; cherished grandmother of six; proud great grandmother of eight; caring sister of Ruth, Nancy, and Shirley. Services and Entombment are private.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.