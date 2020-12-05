Betty Foster's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Powers-Priebe Funeral Home in New Market, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Powers-Priebe Funeral Home website.
Published by Powers-Priebe Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
