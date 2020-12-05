Menu
Betty Fox
1928 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1928
DIED
November 18, 2020
Betty Fox's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Millspaugh-Ronk-Tighe Funeral Home in Wallkill, NY .

Published by Millspaugh-Ronk-Tighe Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Millspaugh Funeral Directors
22 Bank Street, Walden, New York 12586
Funeral services provided by:
Millspaugh-Ronk-Tighe Funeral Home
