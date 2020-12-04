Menu
Betty Gatlin
1945 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1945
DIED
December 2, 2020
Betty Gatlin's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guerry Funeral Homes - Macclenny in Macclenny, FL .

Published by Guerry Funeral Homes - Macclenny on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Guerry Funeral Homes - Macclenny
