Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Gerdes
1932 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1932
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Girl Scout
Betty Gerdes's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by BECKER & SON FUNERAL HOME - MOUNT OLIVE in Mount Olive, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the BECKER & SON FUNERAL HOME - MOUNT OLIVE website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by BECKER & SON FUNERAL HOME - MOUNT OLIVE on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
11:45a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery
Lake Street, Mt. Olive, Illinois 62069
Funeral services provided by:
BECKER & SON FUNERAL HOME - MOUNT OLIVE
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.