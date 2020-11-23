Menu
Betty Gray
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1941
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Morgan High School
South Morgan Cemetery
Betty Gray's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Mortuary - Morgan in Morgan, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Mortuary - Morgan website.

Published by Walker Mortuary - Morgan on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Walker Mortuary
45 W 200 N, Morgan, Utah 84050
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Mortuary - Morgan
