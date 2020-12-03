Menu
Betty Griffin
1935 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1935
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Betty Griffin's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Markwell Funeral Home - Casey in Casey, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Markwell Funeral Home - Casey website.

Published by Markwell Funeral Home - Casey on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Markwell Funeral Home - Casey
