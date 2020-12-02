Menu
Betty Haeny
1943 - 2020
BORN
May 24, 1943
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Betty Haeny's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dingmann Funeral Care in Maple Lake, MN .

Published by Dingmann Funeral Care on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Maple Lake
108 Oak Ave. N., PO Box 577, Maple Lake, Minnesota 55358
Funeral services provided by:
Dingmann Funeral Care
