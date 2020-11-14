Menu
Betty High
1945 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1945
DIED
November 9, 2020
Betty High's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Payton Mortuary in Pontotoc, MS .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Payton Mortuary
262 E Oxford Street / PO Box 692, Pontotoc, Mississippi 38863
Funeral services provided by:
Payton Mortuary
