Betty High's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Payton Mortuary in Pontotoc, MS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Payton Mortuary website.
Published by Payton Mortuary on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.