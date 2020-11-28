Menu
Betty Holland
1942 - 2020
BORN
April 6, 1942
DIED
November 23, 2020
Betty Holland's passing at the age of 78 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Craig Funeral Home - Longview in Longview, TX .

Published by Craig Funeral Home - Longview on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Craig Funeral Home - Longview
