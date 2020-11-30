Menu
Betty Hroblak
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1931
DIED
November 23, 2020
Betty Hroblak's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home in Crafton, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home website.

Published by Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Noble Ave, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15205
Nov
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Noble Ave, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15205
Funeral services provided by:
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
