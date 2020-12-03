Menu
Betty Jackowski
1926 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1926
DIED
November 26, 2020
Betty Jackowski's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bagnato Funeral Home, Inc. in Carnegie, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bagnato Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Bagnato Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bagnato Funeral Home, Inc.
50 Jefferson St., Carnegie, Pennsylvania 15106
Nov
29
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Bagnato Funeral Home, Inc.
50 Jefferson St., Carnegie, Pennsylvania 15106
