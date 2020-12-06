Menu
Betty Jackson
1948 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1948
DIED
November 23, 2020
Betty Jackson's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Funeral Home website.

Published by Golden Gate Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
4155 S RL THORNTON FWY, DALLAS, Texas 75224
Dec
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
4155 S RL THORNTON FWY, DALLAS, Texas 75224
Dec
7
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
1318 W. Green Street, Tallulah, Louisiana
Dec
7
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
BECKWITH GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME
1318 W. GREEN ST, Tallulah, Louisiana 71282
Dec
8
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
1318 W. Green Street, Tallulah, Louisiana
Dec
8
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
BECKWITH GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME
1318 W. GREEN ST, Tallulah, Louisiana 71282
Dec
9
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Tensas Cemetery
, Newellton, Louisiana
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
December 4, 2020