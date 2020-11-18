Menu
Betty Jakubowski
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1933
DIED
November 13, 2020
Betty Jakubowski's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by John V .Morris Family Funeral Homes - North Wilkes-Barre in Wilkes-Barre, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Bill, Paul and Betty, hold tightly to your wonderful memories of your sweet mom! Know you’re in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Love and hugs. Brian and Cheryl Show and family
Cheryl Show
Family
November 17, 2020