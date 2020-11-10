Menu
Betty Johnson
1926 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1926
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
Relief Society
Salt Lake Temple
Betty Johnson's passing at the age of 94 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb Funeral Home in Preston, ID .

Published by Webb Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho 83263
Nov
12
Viewing
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho 83263
Nov
12
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Preston Cemetery
1400 North 800 East, Preston, Idaho 83263
Funeral services provided by:
Webb Funeral Home
