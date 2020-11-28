Menu
Betty Jones
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 8, 1931
DIED
November 23, 2020
Betty Jones's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Citty Funeral Home Inc. in Reidsville, NC .

Published by Citty Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Thompsonville Baptist Church Cemetery
2033 NC Hwy 87, Reidsville, North Carolina 27320
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
