Betty Jorgensen was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on August 29, 1941. She returned to our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.



A daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, business owner, and friend. Betty loved Bear Lake, boating, playing cards, and spending time with her family. She had a quick wit about her and loved to laugh. She opened her home and heart to all.



Betty was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had an unwavering faith in God.



Betty is survived by her devoted husband, Jay, daughter Julie, son Scott (Dawn), son Brent (Jamie), daughter Jalynn (Bill), and brother Greg Hart (Lynda). She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.



Betty is reunited with her parents and is predeceased by her brother, Brad Hart.



The family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6– 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at the mortuary the following day on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m., with a short viewing prior from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.



Be still and know that I am God. Psalm 46:10







The funeral will be live streamed at

https://youtu.be/4gyUkNyF6nM



