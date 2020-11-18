Menu
Betty Kasel
1934 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1934
DIED
November 15, 2020
Betty Kasel's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI .

Published by Lyndahl Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvary Lutheran Church
1301 South Ridge Road
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Lutheran Church
1301 South Ridge Road
Lyndahl Funeral Home
A wonderful loving and caring sister in-law. Outstanding cook and hostess. Someone you couldn't wait to visit. Always made you fell welcome and at home. We will surely miss you.
Rosemary & Vic Vanderslice
November 17, 2020