Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Kilgore
1941 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1941
DIED
June 4, 2020
Betty Kilgore's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, June 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tate Funeral Home - Jasper in Jasper, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tate Funeral Home - Jasper website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Tate Funeral Home - Jasper on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Tate Funeral Home
950 Mel Dixon Lane, Jasper, Tennessee 37347
Jun
6
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Cumberland View Cemetery
Main Street, Kimball, Tennessee 37380
Funeral services provided by:
Tate Funeral Home - Jasper
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.