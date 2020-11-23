Betty Kincade's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc. in Newtown Square, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc. website.
Published by Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc. on Nov. 23, 2020.
