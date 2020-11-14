Menu
Betty Kirkland
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1930
DIED
November 11, 2020
Betty Kirkland's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan in Dothan, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan website.

Published by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL 36305
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
Your Mother was a beautiful lady! I will miss receiving Christmas cards from her. She and I would always have something to say about our grandkids. She loved Stone! She will live in your heart forever. Prayers to you and everyone. Doug and Darla
Doug and Darla Mitchell
November 13, 2020
We will miss her. She was a sweet lady. Enjoy talking about our days at Kress and Newberry.
Richard and Shirley Carlson
November 13, 2020