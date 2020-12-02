Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Lanford
1943 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1943
DIED
November 29, 2020
Betty Lanford's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by VALLEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL CHAPEL in Lamar, CO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the VALLEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL CHAPEL website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by VALLEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL CHAPEL on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel - Holly, CO
119 S. Main St., Holly, Colorado 81047
Funeral services provided by:
VALLEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL CHAPEL
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.