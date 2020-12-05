Menu
Betty LeClercq
1933 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1933
DIED
October 26, 2020
Betty LeClercq's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home in Elkhart, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home website.

Published by Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home
700 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, Indiana 46516
Nov
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home
700 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, Indiana 46516
Nov
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home
700 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, Indiana 46516
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home
