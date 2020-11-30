Menu
Betty Lee
1934 - 2020
BORN
December 18, 1934
DIED
November 22, 2020
Betty Lee's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pippin Funeral Home in Camden Wyoming, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pippin Funeral Home website.

Published by Pippin Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bibleway Temple Church of God in Christ
56 S. Kirkwood St., Dover, Delaware
I am sorry for your great loss. I hope that the promise found in Hosea 13:14 can bring you some comfort. Knowing that there is a future for the ones we have lost in death can be so reassuring and perhaps sustain you during this difficult time.
November 28, 2020