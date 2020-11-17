Menu
Betty Lewis
1945 - 2020
BORN
February 13, 1945
DIED
November 12, 2020
Betty Lewis's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake in Chesapeake, VA .

Published by Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fitchett Funeral Home Liberty St.
1821 Liberty Street, Chesapeake, Virginia 23324
Nov
21
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Centerville Chapel AME Church Cemetary
1116 Fentress Rd., Chesapeake, Virginia 23322
Funeral services provided by:
Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake
