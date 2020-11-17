Betty Lewis's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake in Chesapeake, VA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake website.
Published by Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake on Nov. 17, 2020.
