Betty Evangeline (Dick) Lewis



(1925-2020)



Betty passed away on 26 September 2020, at the home of her daughter (Cheryn Provost) of Roy, Utah. Betty was born on 16 March 1925, at the farm of her grandparents near Courtland, Kansas (Edwin Charlwood Hammond and Elisabeth Hoffmann) to her parents (Harry Dale Dick and Lydia Hannah Hammond). With her parents, she moved to California the same year, but they departed for Oregon in 1933 after the Long Beach earthquake. The family moved to a farm in the Silverton Hills. She graduated from Silverton High School in 1943 and then went to work in the Kaiser Shipyards in Portland, Oregon.



On 20 February 1944, she married Rayburn Lamson Lewis (son of Butler Rayburn Lewis and Della Leola Robison) at the home of her parents in Monitor, Oregon. They were sealed for all eternity at the Salt Lake Temple on 18 August 1949.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, her sister, Marilyn Cecilia (Frank) Rencher, a son-in-law Carl Provost, a grandson Steven Alexander Lewis and a granddaughter, Cindi Kristina Provost.



She is survived by her brother (Marshall Lee (Helen Ann) Dick, her son, Marlyn Ray(Dennis) Lewis, and two daughters; Cheryn Kristina (Carl) Provost and Madelyn Canzada (Mark) Spencer, 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her passions were her family, genealogy, travelling with her husband. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the last 79 years of her life.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no funeral services will be held. A private, family memorial will be held in Roy, Utah as well as a private, graveside service will be attended by the family later in Salem, Oregon. Burial will be at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Humanitarian Fund or the Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



