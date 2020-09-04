Betty Lu (Eiler) Long, 92, of Strattanville, formerly of Harrison Park, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1928 in Pittsburgh, to George and Emily (Kidd) Eiler. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Harrison City and volunteered her time with the Ladies Auxiliary at the Jeannette District Memorial Hospital, where her husband served as Director of Finance. Betty was a talented baker and seamstress ~ specializing in wedding cakes and wedding gowns, which she proudly made for her granddaughters weddings. She also enjoyed making stained glass, and loved tending to her beautiful flower garden. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband Ellis D. Long; brothers, Gilbert, George "Sonny", and James Eiler; and sisters, Emily Moritz and Genevieve Santucci. Betty is survived by her loving son, Robin E. (Charlotte) Long of Strattanville, PA; granddaughters, Holly (Gene) Cook of Ruffsdale, PA and Pam (Chris) Giebel of North Huntingdon, PA; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Eugene Cook and Levi and Casey Giebel; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Friday, September 4th from 4-8 p.m. at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time and masks will be required. Funeral Service will be private for the family, and burial will be at Irwin Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to First United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 425, Harrison City, PA 15636.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.