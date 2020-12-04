Menu
Betty Maffeo
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 5, 1934
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Elon University
Betty Maffeo's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

Published on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home Chapel
2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, North Carolina 27215
Dec
6
Interment
3:00p.m.
Gibsonville City Cemetery
Springwood Avenue, Gibsonville, North Carolina 27249
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
