Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Massey
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1940
DIED
December 1, 2020
Betty Massey's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013
Dec
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013
Funeral services provided by:
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.